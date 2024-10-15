Thomasville National Bank Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 12.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 59,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $134.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $115.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.86. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.