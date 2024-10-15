Thomasville National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $177.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.44. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $177.54.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

