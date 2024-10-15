Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Shares Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28. 245,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 210,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Thor Explorations Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$180.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.27.

Get Thor Explorations alerts:

Thor Explorations (CVE:THX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$73.72 million during the quarter. Thor Explorations had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Thor Explorations Ltd. will post 0.1772152 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and explorer. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.