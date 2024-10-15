Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires 1,135 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 181,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,008,000 after buying an additional 5,914,301 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on DAL shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 3.6 %

DAL stock opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average of $46.93. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.