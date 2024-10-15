Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires 292 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 59,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.24.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $134.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. This represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

