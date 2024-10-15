Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Boosts Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,670 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the second quarter worth $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Shell by 3,856.3% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock opened at $68.39 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $216.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.56.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SHEL. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

