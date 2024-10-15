Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $245,000 Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 215.7% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,023,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,298,000 after purchasing an additional 699,615 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 38,505.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 696,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,858,000 after acquiring an additional 694,630 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 428.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 501,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,798,000 after acquiring an additional 406,638 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $524,929,000 after purchasing an additional 395,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,477.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 358,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,149,000 after purchasing an additional 335,496 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $472.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $437.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.83. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $271.73 and a 12 month high of $475.97.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSI

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

