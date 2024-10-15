Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $268,000 Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 42.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $261.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $136.10 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.11.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

