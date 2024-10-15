Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSA. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 198.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 50.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the second quarter worth $204,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $745,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,117. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Trading Up 0.6 %

MSA opened at $173.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $147.35 and a 12 month high of $200.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.13.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $462.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.30 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 14.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair raised MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

