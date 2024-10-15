Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $690,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 62.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,429 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after buying an additional 15,475,631 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,071,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035,566 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $391,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851,098 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,592,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Intel by 2,681.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,431,749 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $137,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,395 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $99.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm's revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.96.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

