Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Increases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 145,061 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after buying an additional 82,002 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $177.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

