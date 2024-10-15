Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $95.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

