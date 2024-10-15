Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases 1,629 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.79.

View Our Latest Report on HAL

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.