Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Short Interest Update

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the September 15th total of 81,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tivic Health Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivic Health Systems stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Tivic Health Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Tivic Health Systems alerts:

Tivic Health Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ TIVC traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,326. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53. Tivic Health Systems has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $3.21.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems ( NASDAQ:TIVC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tivic Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 172.08% and a negative net margin of 606.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tivic Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivic Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.