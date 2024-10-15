TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the September 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 821,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on TKO shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.93.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,822.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,822.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Stablepoint Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,997,000 after buying an additional 28,929 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 119,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $126.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.19. TKO Group has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $128.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of -131.50 and a beta of 1.04.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. TKO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

