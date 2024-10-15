TomoChain (TOMO) Price Up 6.6% This Week

TomoChain (TOMO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last week, TomoChain has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. TomoChain has a market capitalization of $36.29 million and $2.63 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TomoChain coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TomoChain

TomoChain was first traded on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,830,754 coins. TomoChain’s official website is viction.xyz. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @buildonviction and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TomoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Viction (VIC), formerly TomoChain, is a layer-1 blockchain emphasizing a user-centric approach with zero-gas transactions, speed, security, and scalability. It supports EVM-compatible smart contracts and promotes the use of decentralized applications and token issuance. Founded by Long Vuong, Viction is designed to make Web3 more accessible and convenient for a broad range of users. Its introduction of the TRC25 token standard reflects its commitment to user-friendliness and innovation in the blockchain sector.”

