TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $446.67.

NYSE:BLD opened at $401.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $387.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.77. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $217.08 and a 52-week high of $495.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLD. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,993,000 after acquiring an additional 130,563 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 21.1% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,929,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,158,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at $13,832,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,707,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

