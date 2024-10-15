Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$91.00 at Cormark

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2025 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group set a C$82.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$86.65.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 4.0 %

TD opened at C$78.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$137.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$73.67 and a 12 month high of C$87.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$82.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$79.40.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.07 by C($0.02). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of C$14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.2112811 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.44%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.