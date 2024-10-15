TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $60.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. TPG traded as high as $61.48 and last traded at $61.35, with a volume of 261364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.41.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TPG from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TPG from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

In other TPG news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $190,342.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,300.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TPG by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,799 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG by 32.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,768,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,188,000 after purchasing an additional 922,571 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of TPG by 902.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 418,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,352,000 after purchasing an additional 376,848 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in TPG by 5.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,710,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,161,000 after purchasing an additional 366,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in TPG by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,860,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,581,000 after buying an additional 336,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.93. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of -434.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. TPG had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $744.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

