Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 40,854 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 58% compared to the average daily volume of 25,890 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shah Capital Management increased its position in shares of Novavax by 19.0% during the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 9,662,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,263 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth $14,055,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 940.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,154,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.04. Novavax has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $23.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

