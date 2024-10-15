Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

TMCI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TMCI

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

TMCI stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $322.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 32.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Treace Medical Concepts’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Treace Medical Concepts

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, CEO John T. Treace bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,523,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,637,634.45. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John T. Treace acquired 50,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,523,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,637,634.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Treace acquired 85,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,473,095 shares in the company, valued at $38,838,570. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 219,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,140 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 3,441.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 34,240.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 208.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 59.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.