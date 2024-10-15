Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $371,000 Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in AON were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in AON in the third quarter worth approximately $3,638,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in AON by 0.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC increased its holdings in AON by 367.7% in the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in AON by 8.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in AON in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays began coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.06.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $359.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,071. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $363.08. The company has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.33.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.58%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.