Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $7.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,454,000 after purchasing an additional 582,503 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,745,000 after purchasing an additional 274,793 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 199.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 143,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,934,000 after purchasing an additional 95,603 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 67.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 140,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 56,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $14,510,000.

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.35. 126,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $289.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.71 and a 200-day moving average of $270.69.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

