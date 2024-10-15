Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $878,000 Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,118 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.5% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 494 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,175.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,175.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $353,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,675,950.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,705. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.07. 870,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,413. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.92 and a 52 week high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EA. Bank of America increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.94.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

