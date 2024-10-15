Trust Co. of Oklahoma Purchases Shares of 6,200 Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 468.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 161.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 111.1% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 1.5 %

Brookfield Renewable stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 292,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,119. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $33.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -65.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -308.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

