Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 807 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,459,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,473,608,000 after acquiring an additional 321,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amphenol by 92.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,468,301,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amphenol by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,224,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,601,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,022 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Amphenol by 69.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,564,711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Amphenol by 88.9% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,041,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,382. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,382. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 2.7 %

APH stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,305,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525,280. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average of $64.05. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

