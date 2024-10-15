TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (SMIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.38 on November 1st

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This is a positive change from TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund stock opened at GBX 86.20 ($1.13) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 83.91. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The firm has a market cap of £210.55 million and a P/E ratio of -1,071.41.
About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
