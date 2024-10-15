TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (SMIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.38 on November 1st

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This is a positive change from TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund stock opened at GBX 86.20 ($1.13) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 83.91. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The firm has a market cap of £210.55 million and a P/E ratio of -1,071.41.

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

