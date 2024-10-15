Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Trading Up 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) shot up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20. 28,804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 148,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TYRA

Tyra Biosciences Trading Up 11.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyra Biosciences

In other Tyra Biosciences news, CEO Todd Harris sold 10,092 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $243,519.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,479,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,701,010.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 16,890 shares of company stock valued at $408,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the first quarter worth $977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after buying an additional 140,833 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 582.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 145,346 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 338,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $3,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.