UBS Group Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $92.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WMT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.96.

NYSE:WMT opened at $80.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $81.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.07. The stock has a market cap of $646.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $242,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,862,930.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,113,904.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,335,272 shares of company stock worth $958,101,276. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

