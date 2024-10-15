Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2024

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMYGet Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.92.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Udemy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America cut Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UDMY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $362,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,001,761 shares in the company, valued at $8,064,176.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,639,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,919,240.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $362,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,001,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,176.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $505,830. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Udemy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,472,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,005,000 after purchasing an additional 116,346 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after acquiring an additional 116,432 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Udemy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,218,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Udemy by 27.9% in the second quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 3,725,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,154,000 after acquiring an additional 811,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Udemy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. Udemy has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Udemy had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $194.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Udemy

(Get Free Report

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.