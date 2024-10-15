Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.92.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Udemy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America cut Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Udemy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UDMY

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Udemy

In other news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $362,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,001,761 shares in the company, valued at $8,064,176.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,639,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,919,240.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $362,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,001,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,176.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $505,830. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,472,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,005,000 after purchasing an additional 116,346 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after acquiring an additional 116,432 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Udemy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,218,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Udemy by 27.9% in the second quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 3,725,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,154,000 after acquiring an additional 811,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Udemy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. Udemy has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Udemy had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $194.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Udemy

(Get Free Report

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.