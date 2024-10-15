UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $139.43 and last traded at $139.19, with a volume of 11852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on UFPI. Wedbush upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark upped their target price on UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UFP Industries

UFP Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.39.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in UFP Industries by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.