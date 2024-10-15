Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 333 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TSM stock traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.96. 11,164,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,300,550. The stock has a market cap of $974.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.86. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.95 and a 1 year high of $194.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

