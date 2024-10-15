Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 78.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 174.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 69.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EEFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of EEFT traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.30. 72,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,545. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.73 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.77.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $986.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $410,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,095.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $410,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,095.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell bought 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $300,915.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also

