Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,391 Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,391 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digi International were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,887,000 after acquiring an additional 291,618 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Digi International by 216.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Digi International by 1,814.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 54,746 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digi International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 338,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 41,392 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the second quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Digi International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DGII shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Digi International from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Digi International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digi International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Digi International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DGII traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,592. Digi International Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.75. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.60 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

About Digi International

(Free Report)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.