Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 110 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.63. 411,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,762. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $384.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $364.38 and its 200-day moving average is $354.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

