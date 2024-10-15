Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 638 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,909.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,532 shares of company stock worth $1,507,309 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.7 %

ICE stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.54. 824,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,982. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $167.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

