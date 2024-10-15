Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XSMO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,145,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,811,000 after acquiring an additional 242,783 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 315.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after buying an additional 59,942 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 44,874 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $2,079,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

XSMO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,312. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.95. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.