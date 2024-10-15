Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XSMO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,145,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,811,000 after acquiring an additional 242,783 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 315.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after buying an additional 59,942 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 44,874 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $2,079,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance
XSMO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,312. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.95. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.