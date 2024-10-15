Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Buys 21 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.55.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,979.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $9.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $478.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,410. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $496.48. The company has a market capitalization of $169.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.02, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $481.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

