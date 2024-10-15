Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Barclays downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.21.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6 %
PG stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $173.57. 7,172,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,685,523. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $142.50 and a 12-month high of $177.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $409.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.69%.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.
