Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:JNJ traded up $2.50 on Tuesday, reaching $164.10. 10,216,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,050,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $168.85. The company has a market capitalization of $394.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.48.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

