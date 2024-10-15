Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $7.94 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC owned 0.10% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 166.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 41,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 608,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,071,000 after acquiring an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $70,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,449. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $126.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.95.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.