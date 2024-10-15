Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 841,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,006 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $36,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 230,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 798,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,188,000 after buying an additional 24,815 shares in the last quarter. RW Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 987,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after buying an additional 30,572 shares in the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 33,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $294,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFCF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.79. 595,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,555. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.09. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

