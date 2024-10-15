Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Purchases 366 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 66,982 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,831,000 after buying an additional 2,163,437 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $82.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,824,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,836,691. The company has a market capitalization of $170.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Dbs Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.07.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

