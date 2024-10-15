Umee (UMEE) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

Umee (UMEE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Umee has a total market cap of $3.95 million and $67,483.52 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umee token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Umee has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00250943 BTC.
Umee Token Profile
Umee launched on February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 12,303,154,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,432,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Umee’s official Twitter account is @ux_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Umee’s official website is www.ux.xyz. The official message board for Umee is medium.com/umeeblog.
Buying and Selling Umee
