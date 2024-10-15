UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Receives $21.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of UMH opened at $18.73 on Thursday. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -267.53, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,228.40%.

In other news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $52,758.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 412 shares in the company, valued at $8,050.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties during the third quarter valued at about $497,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in UMH Properties by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 115,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 268.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 92,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

