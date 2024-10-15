Unizen (ZCX) Price Hits $0.0844 on Exchanges

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Unizen token can now be purchased for $0.0844 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. Unizen has a market cap of $49.79 million and $1.17 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unizen has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unizen Profile

Unizen launched on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 947,104,464 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

