US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.13 and last traded at $63.05, with a volume of 320258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on USFD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.7% in the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 5.0% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

