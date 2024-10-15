US Solar Fund (LON:USFP) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USFP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 34.19 ($0.45), with a volume of 85611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.75 ($0.45).
US Solar Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 34.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 36.25.
US Solar Fund Company Profile
US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than US Solar Fund
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for US Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.