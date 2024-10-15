US Solar Fund (LON:USFP) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USFP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 34.19 ($0.45), with a volume of 85611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.75 ($0.45).

US Solar Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 34.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 36.25.

US Solar Fund Company Profile

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

