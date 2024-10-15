USDD (USDD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.41 Million

USDD (USDD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. Over the last seven days, USDD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. USDD has a total market capitalization of $748.28 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001483 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USDD Token Profile

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 748,046,486 tokens and its circulating supply is 748,046,485 tokens. The official website for USDD is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a stablecoin issued by the TRON DAO Reserve, pegged to the US dollar to maintain steady value for electronic payments and to bridge the digital and traditional assets gap. The cryptocurrency’s stability and security are ensured by over-collateralization with major digital assets like BTC, USDT, and TRX, with a collateral ratio always above 120% of the circulating USDD, adjusted responsively according to market conditions. Founded by H.E. Justin Sun in 2017, TRON DAO created USDD as a tool to increase transaction scale and hedge against the price volatility of cryptocurrencies, thereby promoting its use in both blockchain and real-world economies.”

