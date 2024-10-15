Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners cut shares of Valaris from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Valaris from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valaris from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.33.

VAL stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Valaris has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.98.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $1.07. Valaris had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valaris will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $1,705,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,326.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Valaris news, SVP Matthew Lyne sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,450,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,118.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $1,705,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,326.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,403 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,246 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valaris by 180.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

